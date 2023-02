BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the relations of friendship and cooperation with Kuwait, which are based on strong Islamic solidarity, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a congratulatory letter to His Majesty Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, on the occasion of the country's national holiday, Trend reports.

Will be updated