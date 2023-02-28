Azerbaijan's military medical personnel completes its mission in quake-hit Türkiye (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 12:55)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. The military medical personnel of the Azerbaijani army, sent to Türkiye following the instruction of the President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, completed their activities in Kahramanmaras and returned home, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense told Trend.

According to the ministry, the military doctors, in cooperation with representatives of the Turkish Health Ministry and Armed Forces, provided medical assistance to the earthquake victims in the fraternal country.

A total of 81 surgeries were performed by the Azerbaijani medical staff in the fraternal country, and 517 people received outpatient care.

The activity of the 20 member-military medical personnel of the Azerbaijani Army, including general surgeon, traumatologist, otolaryngologist, ophthalmologist, neurosurgeon, rheumatologist, anesthesiologist, plastic-reconstructive surgeon, medical attendant, operating nurses and anesthetists, was highly appreciated in Türkiye.