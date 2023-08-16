Azerbaijan, Armenia should discuss possibilities for using Aghdam-Khankendi road, Albania’s rep at UN says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 16. The use of other alternative roads, such as the road through Aghdam, should be considered in regard with establishing connections in Karabakh, the representative of Albanian at the UN, Mr. Ferit Hoxha said, Trend reports.

He has made the remark during the UN Security Council meeting.

“The positions of Azerbaijan and Armenia in regard with Lachin road differ tremendously. Every issues must be considered, in this respect, the use of other roads, such as the proposed one from Aghdam to Khankendi, for the same and only humanitarian purpose,” he said.

