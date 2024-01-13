Azerbaijan sets up Organizational Committee for COP29 - decree (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the establishment of the Organizational Committee in connection with the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), the 19th session of the Meeting of the Parties to the Kyoto Protocol, and the 6th session of the Meeting of the Parties to the Paris Agreement, Trend reports.

Guided by Article 109, Paragraph 32 of the Constitution of Azerbaijan and with the aim of organizing and conducting COP29, the 19th session of the Meeting of the Parties to the Kyoto Protocol, and the 6th session of the Meeting of the Parties to the Paris Agreement, it was decreed to:

1. establish the Organizational Committee in connection with the hosting of COP29, the 19th session of the Meeting of the Parties to the Kyoto Protocol, and the 6th session of the Meeting of the Parties to the Paris Agreement in the city of Baku in 2024 with the following composition:

Chairmen of the Organizational Committee:

Samir Nuriyev – Head of the Administration of the President of Azerbaijan

Members of the Organizational Committee:

Muhtar Babayev – Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, appointed by the President for COP29

Jeyhun Bayramov – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan

Mikayil Jabbarov – Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan

Vilayat Eyvazov – Minister of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan

Anar Alakbarov – Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan

Hikmet Hajiyev – Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Issues of the Presidential Administration

Kamaladdin Heydarov – Minister of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan

Teymur Musayev – Minister of Health of Azerbaijan

Rashad Nabiyev – Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan

Arif Samadov – Chief of the Protocol Service of the President of Azerbaijan

Parviz Shahbazov – Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan

Samir Sharifov – Minister of Finance of Azerbaijan

Shahin Baghirov – Chairman of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan

Vugar Ahmadov – Chairman of Azeryolservice Open Joint Stock Company

Ruslan Aliyev – General Director of Azerigas Production Association of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan

Eldar Azizov – Head of the Executive Authority of Baku

Vusal Huseynov – Chief of the State Migration Service of Azerbaijan

Anar Guliyev – Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan

Elchin Guliyev – Chief of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan

Vugar Gurbanov – Executive Director of the Association for the Management of Medical Territorial Units

Ulvi Mehdiyev – Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan

Saleh Mammadov – Chairman of the Board of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads

Zaur Mikayilov – Chairman of the State Agency for Water Resources of Azerbaijan

Ali Naghiyev – Head of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan

Fuad Naghiyev – Chairman of the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan

Balababa Rzayev – President of AzerEnergy Open Joint Stock Company

Samir Rzayev – First Vice President of Azerbaijan Airlines Closed Joint Stock Company

The Organizational Committee, established by Part 1 of this decree, was instructed:

2.1. to prepare and implement an Action Plan related to the organization and conduct of the COP29, the 19th session of the Meeting of the Parties to the Kyoto Protocol, and the 6th session of the Meeting of the Parties to the Paris Agreement;

2.2. to take measures to establish an operational company.

3. The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan was instructed to ensure financing in connection with the implementation of the Action Plan provided for in Part 2.1 of this decree and take measures to resolve other necessary issues.