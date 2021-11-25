Proposal made to establish new duration of duty time for military personnel in Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 25
By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:
The total duration of the duty time of military personnel (except for military personnel of urgent active military service) cannot exceed 40 hours per week, a new draft law "On the Status of Servicemen" says, Trend reports on Thursday.
According to the law, the total duration and distribution of duty time of servicemen are established by the disciplinary charter of a military unit (subunit) to ensure its constant combat readiness.
Also, the bill provides for the payment of an additional allowance in the amount of two monthly official salaries to servicemen for regular leave.
