More supply vehicles of Russian peacekeepers pass through Azerbaijan's Lachin road (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 14:40 December 24)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, December 25. Conditions for the movement of supply vehicles of Russian peacekeepers [temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan following the trilateral statement of Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders after the 2020 second Karabakh war] were again created on the Khankandi-Lachin road passing through Shusha, Trend reports from the scene.

Today, three more peacekeeping supply vehicles and three vehicles of the International Committee of the Red Cross passed unhindered along the Lachin road.

Earlier, ‌Armenian media spread fake news that the Azerbaijanis allegedly "blocked the Lachin road" and "do not allow cars to pass."

Representatives of Azerbaijani non-governmental organizations (NGOs) have been protesting near Shusha, close to the Russian peacekeepers' temporary deployment area. The protest is being held against the inadmissibility of Azerbaijani specialists to the territory, to monitor the illicit exploitation of the country's mineral resources.

Previously, following the talks with the Russian peacekeepers' command on December 3 and 7, 2022, a group of experts from the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the State Property Service under the Ministry of Economy, and AzerGold CJSC were going to begin preliminary monitoring of the illicit mineral resource exploitation, as well as emerging environmental implications on Azerbaijani lands, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, on December 10, 2022.

The expert team was expected to inspect the environmental condition at the 'Gizilbulagh' gold deposit and the 'Damirli' copper-molybdenum deposit, monitor various areas, organize cadastral property records, assess potential risks and threats to the environment, as well as to underground and surface water sources.