Azerbaijan confirms 21 more COVID-19 cases, 22 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. Azerbaijan has detected 21 new COVID-19 cases, 22 patients have recovered, and one patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 828,195 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 817,944 of them have recovered, and 10,098 people have died. Currently, 153 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 980 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,503,034 tests have been conducted so far.