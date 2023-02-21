Azerbaijan confirms 37 more COVID-19 cases, 14 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. Azerbaijan has detected 37 new COVID-19 cases, 14 patients have recovered, and two patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 828,395 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 818,145 of them have recovered, and 10,105 people have died. Currently, 145 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,695 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,516,142 tests have been conducted so far.