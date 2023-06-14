More former IDPs from Azerbaijan's Lachin returning home (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. Former IDPs continue returning to Azerbaijan's Lachin city, which was restored and reconstructed following the instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

On June 14, more 72 people (22 families) went to Lachin from the Gobu Park 3 residential complex in the Garadagh district of Baku.

The former IDP families were selected from among the IDPs living in the most difficult conditions in the cities of Baku and Sumgayit, as well as in temporary settlements in the Absheron district. They will settle in the houses where they once lived in Lachin. These houses were restored by instructions of the head of state after the city's liberation.

Solving the problems of IDPs is one of the priorities of the state policy. In this area, the strategic line defined by the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev and continued by President Ilham Aliyev is aimed at improving their living conditions, ensuring their social protection and employment.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva is also particularly sensitive to issues related to IDPs and helps to solve their problems.

Voluntary, safe and dignified return of IDPs to their homeland is an important task.

Previously, 20 families, that is, 97 people, were resettled in the city of Lachin.

Lachin city was liberated from Armenian occupation following the 2020 second Karabakh war.