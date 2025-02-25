Azerbaijan Press Council holds meeting with media reps from French colonies (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. Azerbaijan Press Council has held a meeting with media representatives from French colonies, Trend reports.

At the meeting, Press Council Chairman Rashad Majid spotlighted the activities of the council and noted that Azerbaijan is facing unjust accusations from international media, including the French media.

He emphasized that the fight against injustice is a common interest that unites representatives of Azerbaijani media and journalists from French colonies.

Deputy Executive Director of the Media Development Agency Natig Mammadli briefed the guests on the state of the media in Azerbaijan and presented statistics on the current situation.

Executive Director of the Baku Initiative Group Abbas Abbasov pointed out that the visits of media representatives from French-colonized countries are aimed at exchanging experiences in the field of communication and briefed the participants on the schedule of visits by the invited journalists.

During the discussions, Majid, along with members of the Press Council’s board, Azer Hasrat, Hajibay Heydarli, and Executive Secretary of the Council Avaz Rustamov answered questions from foreign media representatives about the activities of the Press Council and Azerbaijani journalism.

The meeting extensively discussed the social, political, and cultural consequences of colonial policies. It was specifically reported that colonial regimes have hindered the development of mass media, and the pressure continues to this day.

In this context, an exchange of opinions was held on issues such as the manipulation of information flows by colonial policies, the introduction of censorship, and the displacement of indigenous cultures from the information space. The real difficulties faced by journalists working in French colonies were brought to the forefront.

The parties also discussed the voice of indigenous peoples in international media, ways to jointly combat disinformation, opportunities for cooperation with Azerbaijani media structures, and expressed interest in implementing joint projects and organizing conferences, seminars, and training sessions in the future.

These engagements were perceived as a pivotal advancement in fortifying transnational media collaboration and dismantling impediments established by colonial paradigms within the informational domain.

