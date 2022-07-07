Azerbaijan sees surge in state budget revenues from privatization of state-owned vehicles

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. The state budget revenues of Azerbaijan from the sale (privatization) of state-owned vehicles amounted to 1.22 million manat ($718,078) in the first half of 2022, up by 4.8 times against the same period of 2021, the State Committee on Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy told Trend.

"A total of 24 auctions were held from January through June 2022, putting up 384 cars for sale. Out of the total number of cars, 319 have been sold, growing by 3.7 times compared to the same period of 2021. The total start price of cars exceeded 1.269 million manat ($746,911) at the auction. Following the auction, their value increased by 351,386 manat ($206,819) reaching 1.6 million manat ($954,093)," the Committee said.