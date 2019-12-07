Russia is important strategic partner of Turkmenistan, says Berdimuhamedow

7 December 2019 14:30 (UTC+04:00)

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Dec.7

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Russia is an important strategic partner of Turkmenistan, Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow said, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan State News Agency.

He made the statement during the expanded meeting of the country's Cabinet of Ministers.

"Russian Federation, which supports centuries-old friendly relations, is a strategic partner of Turkmenistan. Based on the historical experience of interaction between the two countries, we will go on expanding cooperation with Russia in political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian areas," the president said.

Turkmenistan has about 190 companies with Russian capital. Since 2009, ARETI International Group of Companies (formerly ITERA) has been operating in the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea. Russia's Gazprom resumed purchases of Turkmen gas in 2019 after a three-year break.

It is planned to launch a cargo line that will connect Makhachkala with the port of Turkmenbashi through the Caspian Sea.

The priority vectors of cooperation are the fuel and energy sector, shipbuilding, automobile industry, cargo transportation via sea, agriculture, including the supply of food products to the Russian market.

Turkmenistan has established strong business ties with Russia's regions, including Saint Petersburg, Tatarstan, Astrakhan region and others.

