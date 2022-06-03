...
Azerbaijan's Central Bank auctions short-term notes

Finance Materials 3 June 2022 18:08
Azerbaijan's Central Bank auctions short-term notes

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) has hosted an auction for notes of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) worth 30 million manat ($17.6 million), Trend reports citing the BSE.

According to the CBA, four investors submitted seven bids during the auction.

The total amount of bids at nominal prices reached 81.6 million manat ($48.04 million).

The average weighted price of one bond made up 97.8278 manat or $57.58 (3.17 percent) in accordance with the decision of the CBA.

The maturity date of the bonds is February 10, 2023.

