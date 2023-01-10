Kyrgyzstan conducting preparatory work for Kambarata HPP-1 construction - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. In the Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan, preparatory work is underway for the construction of the Kambarata HPP-1, Minister of Energy of Kyrgyzstan Taalaibek Ibraev said, Trend reports via Kyrgyz Ministry.

Ibraev noted that the implementation of the project for the construction of the Kambarata HPP-1 will eliminate a significant shortage of electricity in Kyrgyzstan.

"The construction of the Kambarata HPP-1 is beneficial for Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, especially Kyrgyzstan. Our country should become a country that does not import electricity, but rather exports it. If we can implement this project together with neighboring countries, then a significant shortage of electricity in our country will be eliminated," he said.

Recall that on January 6, 2023, the Ministers of Energy of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan signed a roadmap for the implementation of the construction of the Kambarata HPP-1.

According to the ministry, the estimated date of commissioning of the Kambarata HPP-1 will be determined after the development of a feasibility study.