Uzbekistan may start producing coronavirus vaccines by year end

Uzbekistan may produce its own vaccine against coronavirus by the end of the year, Trend reports citing Kun.uz.

According to Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov, Uzbekistan may develop and produce its own COVID-vaccine by the end of 2021, the press service of the Health Ministry reported citing the PM.

At an expanded meeting of the Special Republican Commission, Aripov also noted that more than 1 million doses of vaccines are expected to be delivered to Uzbekistan by the end of April.

It should be reminded that at the end of March, the Minister of Health Abdukhakim Khadjibayev informed that Uzbekistan had begun developing its own vaccine against COVID-19.

According to him, it was planned to begin studies of the drug in animals in April. The minister did not elaborate on other details.