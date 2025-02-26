Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Uzbekistan reports gas trade turnover volume for Jan. 2025

Uzbekistan Materials 26 February 2025 07:21 (UTC +04:00)
Uzbekistan reports gas trade turnover volume for Jan. 2025

Kamol Ismailov
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 26. Uzbekistan’s trade turnover of natural and artificial gas reached $49.6 million in January 2025.

According to the data obtained by Trend from Uzbekistan’s Statistics Agency, this figure indicates a 12.3 percent decrease compared to the same period last year ($56.6 million in January 2024).

Uzbekistan’s exports of natural and artificial gas amounted to $21.8 million in January 2025, which has increased by 3.8 percent compared to the same period last year ($21 million in January 2024).

The imports of natural and artificial gas to Uzbekistan totaled $27.8 million during this period. This indicator shows a 22 percent decrease year-on-year ($35.6 million in January 2024).

Meanwhile, the trade turnover volume of mineral fuels, lubricating oils, and analogous materials in Uzbekistan reached a substantial $282.7 million in January 2025. This figure has increased by 42.4 percent compared to the same period last year ($198.5 million in January 2024).

