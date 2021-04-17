Global COVID-19 deaths surpass 3 mln - Johns Hopkins University

Global COVID-19 deaths surpassed 3 million on Saturday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The global death toll rose to 3,001,892, with a total of more than 140 million cases worldwide as of 8:21 a.m. local time (1221 GMT), the tally compiled by the center showed.

The United States remains the worst-hit nation, with 31,567,744 cases and 566,240 deaths, accounting for more than 22 percent of the global caseload and more than 18 percent of the global death toll.

Brazil recorded 368,749 deaths, followed by Mexico with the world's third largest fatalities of 211,693.

Countries with over 100,000 fatalities also include India, Britain, Italy, Russia and France, according to the center.

Global COVID-19 deaths reached the grim milestone of 1 million on Sept. 28, 2020, and hit 2 million on Jan. 15, 2021.