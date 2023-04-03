US supports Azerbaijan's initiative to create green energy corridor - diplomat

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. US supports Azerbaijan's initiative to create green energy corridor, Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy Hugo Guevara said during the Azerbaijan-US Energy Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

According to Guevara, the US always supports Azerbaijan, which is a reliable supplier helping countries to ensure energy security.

He also noted the importance of the ongoing forum, which, in his opinion, will help establish closer relations between countries and companies representing the US and Azerbaijan. The diplomat also expressed confidence that Azerbaijan will be able to realize its significant potential in the field of green energy.

In conclusion, Guevara noted the readiness of the US to assist the development of green energy in Azerbaijan.

