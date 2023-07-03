Azerbaijan triples imports of liquid fuel for industrial purposes from Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. Azerbaijan procured 30,915 tons of liquid fuel for industrial use from Turkmenistan through imports from January through April, 2023, Trend reports.

Based on the provided information by the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan, the value of Azerbaijan's imports of liquid fuel for industrial use from Turkmenistan exceeded $11.8 million, which exceeds the figure of the first four months of 2022 by 3.2 times.

Azerbaijan imported more than 4,622 tons of liquid fuel for industrial use in the first 4 months of 2022 for an amount exceeding $3.6 million.

Furthermore, Azerbaijan imported a total of more than 90,379 tons of liquid fuel for industrial purposes from January through April this year in the amount of $35.79 million.

Turkmenistan ranks among the world's leading countries in terms of oil and gas reserves. The country pays great attention to the construction of oil and gas processing plants and the export of energy resources to world markets.

Meanwhile, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan from January through April this year amounted to $296.51 million, which is 4.3 times more than compared to the same period last year ($68.85 million).