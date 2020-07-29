Azerbaijani president views “Bal meyve” gardening in Balakan (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed “Bal meyve” gardening in Balakan district, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential administration.
The president was informed about the gardening.
