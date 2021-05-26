Russia ready to help delimitation, demarcation process of borders between Azerbaijan and Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26

Trend:

Russia is ready to help the process of delimitation and demarcation of borders between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at a briefing, Trend reports.

“The main reason for the border incident is the lack of international legal registration of borders, which was inherited from the Soviet period,” Zakharova said. “This problem must be solved peacefully through the negotiations.”

"We see the launching of the border delimitation process with its further demarcation as a long-term solution,” spokesperson said. “Russia is ready to help. The Russian side is involved in resolving the incident on the border, assisting to reduce tension. We maintain regular contacts with Baku and Yerevan at the highest and high levels."

Zakharova stressed that both countries are at the beginning of the path to restoring a full dialogue and mutual trust.

“Russia is actively making the mediation efforts to normalize relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, stabilize the situation in the South Caucasus, turn it into a zone of prosperity,” the spokesperson said. “Russian peacekeepers guarantee peace and security in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.”

“The trilateral working group, co-chaired by the deputy prime ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia, is engaged in restoring transport and economic ties in the region," Zakharova added.