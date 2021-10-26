Joint steps of Azerbaijan and Turkey will forever remain in history - President Aliyev

Politics 26 October 2021 20:35 (UTC+04:00)
Joint steps of Azerbaijan and Turkey will forever remain in history - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26

Trend:

Joint steps of Azerbaijan and Turkey will forever remain in history, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during the joint press statement with President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trend reports.

Tags:
