Turkey stood by Azerbaijan and this gave us extra strength - Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12

Trend:

The perseverance, resolve and courage we showed in the second Karabakh war led us to the Great Victory, and I must say that, as everyone can see, it is the backing and moral support of my dear brother Recep Tayyip Erdogan from the first hours to the last minutes of the war that gave us additional strength. Because we felt this support, we listened to his words and felt even stronger, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at the 8th summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States, Trend reports.

"The esteemed President said that Azerbaijan was not alone in this war, that Turkey stood by Azerbaijan and would always stand by it, and this gave us extra strength. This kept certain forces, those patronizing Armenia, out of this war and allowed us the opportunity to carry out this glorious mission," the head of state said.