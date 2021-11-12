President Ilham Aliyev takes part in VIII Turkic Council Summit (PHOTO/VIDEO)
The 8th Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States has kicked off in Istanbul.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attends the event.
Prior to the event, the heads of state and government posed together for a group photo.
President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared the Summit open.
The Turkish President then presented the “Supreme Order of Turkic World” to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.
The head of state made a speech at the meeting.
