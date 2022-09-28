Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss expanding military co-op (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. First Deputy Minister of Defense, Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, paying an official visit to Georgia, visited the Command of the Defense Forces of this country on September 28, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend.

First, an official welcoming ceremony was held. Colonel General Valiyev passed along the guard of honor and the national anthems of both countries were performed. The “Book of Honor” was signed in accordance with the protocol.

Later, Valiyev met with the Chief of Georgian Defense Forces, Major General Giorgi Matiashvili.

The meeting, held in a working environment, discussed issues of ensuring peace and security in the region, as well as the current state, and prospects for the development of military cooperation between the two countries. The sides exchanged views on ensuring the security of regional economic projects and further expanding cooperation in military-technical, military-educational, military-medical, and other spheres. The participation and continuation of the training of the Azerbaijani Army’s servicemen in the courses organized at the Sachkhere Mountain Training School were positively assessed.

It was stressed that joint exercises, conferences, and training are held on a regular basis between the armies of Azerbaijan and Georgia, and the significance of holding these events in the bilateral format and Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye trilateral format, as well as within the framework of NATO, was emphasized.

The meeting discussed the preparations for the “Caucasian Eagle-2022” Special Forces Joint Exercises to be held in October this year with the participation of the Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian servicemen, as well as the high-level organization of the “Eternity-2023” computer-assisted Command and Staff Exercises and the “Caucasian Eagle-2023” Joint Exercises, which are planned to be conducted during the next year. It was noted that joint military exercises create wide opportunities for improving interoperability between our armies and increasing the level of combat readiness, as well as for the exchange of experience.

The sides noted mutual support for the territorial integrity, independence, and sovereignty of both states, and emphasized that the Azerbaijani-Georgian relations, which reached the level of strategic partnership, create favorable conditions for the further development of military cooperation that meets the interests of the military structures.

The meeting emphasized that the Azerbaijan-Georgia military cooperation is aimed at ensuring regional stability and security.