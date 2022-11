BAKU, Azerbaijan November 8. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov congratulated the Azerbaijani people on November 8 - Victory Day, FM wrote on his Twitter page on Tuesday, Trend reports.

"I heartily congratulate the people of Azerbaijan on November 8 - Victory Day!

May Allah rest the souls of our martyrs who died for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our country, and I wish good health to our veterans.

Long live Azerbaijan!" he wrote.