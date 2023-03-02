President Ilham Aliyev hails political dialogue between Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. At the meeting with President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev underlined that Azerbaijan always pays special attention to the development of bilateral relations with Turkmenistan, hailed the political dialogue between the two countries, adding that cultural and humanitarian ties were developing, Trend reports.

President Ilham Aliyev underlined that very close political ties between the two countries rest on a solid foundation, saying that there are ample opportunities for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan in energy, cotton cultivation, transport, investments and other spheres.

The head of state added that Azerbaijan is ramping up its transport-transit capabilities and it provides additional opportunities in the future for shipment of Turkmenistan’s goods through Azerbaijan.