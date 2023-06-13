We are satisfied with successful implementation of infrastructure works by Turkish companies in Azerbaijan - Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 13 June 2023 17:06 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. Our companies representing the private sector successfully continue joint operations in the field of agriculture and animal husbandry, said President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan in his press statement following an expanded meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

“In addition to this, Turkish contractors are successfully carrying out works in the field of transport and infrastructure in Azerbaijan. We are very pleased with that in particular,” the Turkish President noted.

