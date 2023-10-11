Armenia's inadequate behavior and provocations made Azerbaijan's response inevitable - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. Armenia's inadequate steps and provocations have made it inevitable to take retaliatory measures within the framework of international law and the Azerbaijani constitution, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said in his article published in the official media, Trend reports.

The minister said that counter-offensive activities were launched on September 27, 2020 in response to another provocation by Armenia on the order of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev.

"As a result of the 44-day second Karabakh war, Azerbaijan implemented 4 UN Security Council resolutions (822, 853, 874 and 884), as well as resolutions and decisions demanding full, immediate and unconditional withdrawal of Armenian occupation forces from the territories of Azerbaijan and calling for the settlement of the conflict based on the norms and principles of international law of the UN General Assembly, Organization of Islamic Cooperation, OSCE, Non-Aligned Movement, Organization of Turkish States, NATO, Guam, Council of Europe and other international organizations," he said.

Bayramov noted that one of the important points was that even as the activities continued, the Azerbaijani side declared its commitment to resolving the conflict without bloodshed and casualties.

In his speeches from the first day of the 44-day war, President Ilham Aliyev stated that it was possible to stop the activities, but to do so it was necessary to withdraw Armenian armed units from Azerbaijani lands. In return, the Armenian side not only did not respond to these calls, but each time grossly violated the agreements on humanitarian ceasefire reached during the operations.