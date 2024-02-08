Azerbaijani presidential election passes with high turnout and transparency - Moroccan parliamentary representative

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. Presidential election in Azerbaijan was held with high turnout and transparency, Thami Ouazzani Touhami, a representative of the Moroccan Parliament, said during the briefing on the results of monitoring the extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"We have witnessed a high voter turnout. As for the election, I would like to emphasize one point: this election was held for the first time in the entire territory of Azerbaijan, including the liberated territories. We observed high activity and transparency at 13 polling stations. Everything was organized at a high level. All voters voted freely," Touhami added.

Voting in the presidential election in Azerbaijan took place on February 7.

Ilham Aliyev is leading in the presidential election in Azerbaijan with 92.05% of the votes after the processing of 93.35% of the ballots.

Zahid Oruj received 2.19% of the votes, Razi Nurullayev - 0.8%, Fazil Mustafa - 2%, Elshad Musaev - 0.67%, Gudrat Hasanguliyev - 1.76%, Fuad Aliyev - 0.53% of the votes.

According to the results of an exit poll conducted by the American organization "Oracle Advisory Group" jointly with the League for the Protection of Labor Rights of Citizens, 93.9% of electors voted for Ilham Aliyev.

According to "Social Research Center" LLC, 92.4% of electors voted for Ilham Aliyev.

Based on the results of the exit poll of "Rey" Monitoring Center, 92.6 percent of electors voted for Ilham Aliyev.

With a total of 6,478,623 people on the voter list, voting took place at 6,537 polling sites across the country. Over 90,000 observers have enrolled to oversee the election.

The election took place across the entire territory of Azerbaijan, including territories recently liberated from Armenian occupation.

