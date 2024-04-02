Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani, Congolese FMs discuss co-op within UN and Non-Aligned Movement (Updated) (VIDEO)

Politics Materials 2 April 2024 14:01 (UTC +04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has held an expanded meeting with Foreign Minister of the Republic of Congo Jean-Claude Gakosso, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

To note, the ministers discussed issues of further development of cooperation within international platforms, in particular the UN and the Non-Aligned Movement, as well as preparations for COP29.

13:01

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met his Congolese counterpart Jean-Claude Gakosso as part of his visit to Azerbaijan, the country's Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

Then a one-on-one meeting began between the foreign ministers.

