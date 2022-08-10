Azerbaijani skeet shooting team passes first stage of qualification at V Islamic Solidarity Games (PHOTO)

KONYA, Türkiye, August 10. Azerbaijani skeet shooting team passed the first stage of qualification and advanced to the next stage, Trend reports.

The skeet shooting team consists of 6 people.

Ali Huseynli's results are 23, 23, 20, Ramil Rustamzade - 22, 23, 20 and Tamerlan Mammadov - 23, 20, 23.

The Azerbaijani women's skeet shooting team completed the qualification with the results: Aidan Babayeva - 23, 21, 20, Alina Rafikkhanova - 20, 21, 23 and Aidan Jamalova - 21, 24, 23.

Minister of Sports and Youth of Azerbaijan Farid Gasimov met with these athletes and wished them good luck at the V Islamic Solidarity Games.

He stressed that Azerbaijan pays special attention to the development of sports and noted the willingness of the Ministry to provide the necessary support to athletes in their further training.