European Azerbaijan School is ready for new Academic Year (PHOTO)

European Azerbaijan School announced the open 2022-2023 academic year.

European Azerbaijan School organized an opening ceremony on both campuses with the participation of the school community. The school became the scene of a colourful opening ceremony amid speeches and performances presented by the students of the school. The children greeted their classmates with a festive atmosphere on the first day of school by dancing and singing.

The European Azerbaijan School announces the enrolment of students for the 2022-2023 academic year in the early education centre, primary and secondary education.

The European Azerbaijan School is a private school recognized by the Ministry of Science and Education of the Azerbaijan Republic. The school is also a member of the Council of International Schools (CIS), an organization that is committed to providing high-quality international education.

The European Azerbaijan School operates on two modern campuses with high education opportunities.

EAS has gymnasiums and pools to meet Olympic standards requirements, a summer playground and sports area for resting leisure time, labs of information technologies, a large congress hall and canteens offering meals of high quality and several assortments.

Additional, there are fully supplied and secure scientific labs at the Secondary Campus. Also, the school has a “School Bus” service which links two campuses and provides students with transportation.

EAS students benefit from school education opportunities and enter several universities in different countries every year. 2022 graduates continued this tradition and got the results to be proud of the whole school community.

The 2022 graduates of the European Azerbaijan School were admitted to a number of leading universities in the world with high results. The graduate Fidan Maharramova, who scored 44 points out of 45 points, which is the highest indicator for IB admission score, entered the Faculty of Biochemistry of Imperial College in England. Aytaj Aslanli, who scored 42 points, was admitted to Purdue University in the USA. Overall, 70% of students in the class scored 30+ and 11% scored 40+ in the frame of IB admission procedures.