Reps of Christian, Jewish communities of Azerbaijan visit Khudavang monastery complex (PHOTO)

KALBAJAR, Azerbaijan, May 23. Leaders and members of the Christian and Jewish communities of Azerbaijan visited the Khudavang monastery complex, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

According to the bureau, on the initiative of the Alban-Udi Christian Religious Community and with the organizational support of the State Committee on Religious Associations of the country, a delegation of 50 people, which included leaders and members of the Russian Orthodox, Catholic and Protestant churches, and a group of representatives of the Jewish community living in Azerbaijan, visited the Khudavang monastery complex in Kalbajar district.

Representatives of the communities performed divine service in the temple of the complex, offered prayers, and lit candles.