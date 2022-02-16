Eurostat reveals import and export data with Turkmenistan for 10M2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 16

By Amina Nazarli - Trend:

Turkmenistan’s total exports to European Union countries rose by 63 percent in January-October 2021 compared to the previous year and reached 440.3 million euros, Eurostat told Trend.

Turkmenistan exported to Italy goods worth 59.2 million euros during the reporting period, compared to 74.6 million euros in January-October 2020.

In particular, during the reporting period, Turkmenistan exported to Italy mineral products worth 49.4 million euros, products of a chemical industry worth 5.5 million euros, and textiles worth 3.9 million euros.

Turkmenistan significantly increased exports to Romania from 53 million euros in 10M2020 to 223.6 million euros during the reporting period.

The list of Turkmen goods exported to Romania included mineral products for 206.3 million euros, products of the chemical industry 15.5 million euros, and plastics and rubbers worth 1.5 million euros.

Greece comes next increasing its imports from Turkmenistan from 12.4 million euros in January-October 2021 to 25.5 million euros in the same period 2020. Mineral products worth 23.7 million euros and manufactured items worth 11,340 euros were among the demanded goods.

Turkmenistan also increased its imports from the European countries to 736.6 million euros in January-October 2021, compared to 421 million euros a year before.

The major exporters of the Central Asian country are Italy (379.4 million euros), Germany (152.5 million euros), and The Netherlands (50.6 million euros).