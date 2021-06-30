Partnership in energy sector plays important role in long-term relations between Azerbaijan and Italy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30

The partnership in the energy sector plays an important role in the long-term relations between Azerbaijan and Italy, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said at a meeting with newly appointed Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Italy to Azerbaijan Claudio Taffuri, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy.

During the meeting, attention was paid to the mutual visits at a high level.

“The state visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Italy is a historic event in terms of further development and strengthening of relations between the two countries,” the message said.

Shahbazov stressed the existing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy in various fields and expressed confidence in the further development of these relations.

Moreover, attention was drawn to the implementation of the protocol of the 5th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy.

The ambassador, in turn, thanked for the warm welcome and congratulations. Having highly appreciated the dynamic development of relations between the two countries in the spirit of friendship and cooperation, Taffuri stressed that it is necessary to strive for further expansion of ties in the energy sector.

The views on a number of other issues of mutual interest were exchanged during the meeting.

