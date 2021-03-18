Kazakhstan adds 1,186 new cases of coronavirus infection

In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has recorded 1,186 new cases of the coronavirus infection, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

Almaty city once again reported the highest number of fresh infections – 318. Ranked second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 307 new COVID-19 cases. Karaganda region detected 100 new daily infections. In the past day 86 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Almaty region, 64 – in West Kazakhstan region, 55 – in Akmola region, 45 – in Kostanay region, 44 – in Pavlodar region, 38 – in Atyrau region, 32 – in Aktobe region, 23 – in Shymkent, 21 – in North Kazakhstan region, 18 – in East Kazakhstan region, 12 – in Turkestan region, 11 – in Zhambyl region, 8 – in Mangistau region, 4 – in Kyzylorda region.

In total, Kazakhstan has recorded 227,953 cases of the coronavirus infection since the onset of the pandemic.