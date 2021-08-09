Kyrgyzstan vaccinates 5,777 people over past day

5,777 people have received the COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine in Kyrgyzstan over the past day, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19 reported that 1,850 people of them were vaccinated with the first dose and 3,927 people with the second.

In total, 539,067 people were vaccinated in the republic with the first dose and 172,052 people with the both dose.

Kyrgyzstan has started COVID-19 vaccination campaign on March 29 after receiving Chinese donated Sinopharm vaccine. In, addition, the country received Sputnik V vaccine in April and Astra Zeneca and QazVac vaccines in July.