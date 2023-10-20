China Energy to help establish hybrid power plant in Uzbekistan’s region

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 20. China Energy Engineering Corporation plans to participate in the construction of a hybrid power plant in Uzbekistan’s Navoi region, Trend reports.

The statement followed a meeting between President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Chairman of China Energy Engineering Corporation Song Hailiang as part of the president’s visit to China.

During the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for partnership in the energy sector, including the modernization of infrastructure facilities, the creation of energy storage systems, and the training of qualified specialists within the framework of the Industry Development Program until 2030.

Following the meeting, an agreement was reached on the preparation of a comprehensive program to expand mutually beneficial cooperation.

Meanwhile, China Energy is actively engaged in initiatives to build solar and wind power facilities in Uzbekistan’s Kashkadarya and Bukhara regions, as well as a heating station in the Syrdarya region.

Furthermore, a modern cement manufacturing plant was collaboratively inaugurated in the Samarkand region in September 2023.

Having extensive experience in the field of design and construction of modern energy facilities, infrastructure, and industry, China Energy is widely involved in the implementation of major investment projects in many countries around the world. The company's assets exceed $150 billion.