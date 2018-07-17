Iran’s inteligence minister: members of IS-linked terror team arrested

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 17

Trend:

Iran’s intelligence forces have arrested members of a terror team linked with the “Islamic State” (IS) terrorist group, the Islamic Republic’s Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi said.

The terrorists were arrested in the country’s south western areas, Alavi said, the Iranian media outlets reported.

Alavi said that the team members were planning to form a group in Iran and join the IS.

They were planning to carry out “sabotage operations in certain areas of the country” which was foiled, he added.

Iran has arrested dozens of terrorists since the deadly attacks on Tehran on June 7, 2017, which left at least 17 dead and 43 injured.

The attacks were simultaneously carried out by five IS-linked terrorists on the Iranian Parliament building and the Mausoleum of late Imam Khomeini.

