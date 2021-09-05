UK records another 37,578 coronavirus cases
Another 37,578 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 6,941,611, according to official figures, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The country also reported another 120 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 133,161. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.
