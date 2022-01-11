Turkish president approves appointment of special envoy to normalize ties with Armenia
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan approved the appointment of Serdar Kilic as Turkey's special envoy to normalize relations with Armenia, Trend reports on Jan. 11.
The corresponding decision was published in the official bulletin of the Turkish government - Resmi Gazete (Official newspaper).
