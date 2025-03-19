Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan discuss expansion of air connectivity

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 19. Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan have discussed the potential expansion of air travel routes, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz Trade Representation in Uzbekistan.

The topic was raised during a meeting between the representatives of Kyrgyz airline Aero Nomad Airlines and leading Uzbek tour operators.

Timur Aralbaev, CEO of Aero Nomad Airlines, provided a detailed overview of the airline’s capabilities during the meeting. Both parties emphasized their readiness to support the growth of tourism between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. Tour operators expressed strong interest in the initiative, noting significant demand from tourists for new, convenient flight connections.

The trade representation highlighted that the opening of new routes would create favorable conditions for increasing passenger traffic, strengthening business ties, and boosting tourism in the region.

