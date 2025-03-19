Ural Airlines wins approval for new regular flights to Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 19. The Uzbekistan Aviation Agency (Uzaviation) has granted Ural Airlines, a Russian carrier, approval to operate regular flights on new routes, the agency told Trend.

The airline will now fly on Sochi-Samarkand-Sochi, Sochi-Namangan-Sochi, as well as Krasnoyarsk-Samarkand-Krasnoyarsk routes on a scheduled basis.

Before receiving permission for the new routes, Ural Airlines had already been operating regular flights between various cities in Russia and Uzbekistan. The flights were available from Moscow to Tashkent and other cities in Uzbekistan.

In January 2023, the airline launched additional routes, including Yekaterinburg–Tashkent, Yekaterinburg–Samarkand, Yekaterinburg–Fergana, Yekaterinburg–Namangan, and Samara–Tashkent. Prior to that, on July 27, 2022, Ural Airlines began operating flights on the Namangan–Chelyabinsk route.

