Türkiye detains mayor of Istanbul

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19.​ The Istanbul Prosecutor's Office has issued a detention warrant for 100 people, including Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, his advisor Murat Ongun, the mayor of the Beylikduzu district Murat Calik, and the mayor of the Sisli district Resul Emrah Sahan, under an investigation into terrorism, bribery, and corruption cases, Trend reports.

The communiqué from the Prosecutor's Office indicated that the apprehended individuals are alleged to be at the helm of a criminal syndicate, engaging in its operations, perpetrating extortion, facilitating bribery, executing fraud, unlawfully aggregating personal data, and orchestrating manipulations within procurement processes.

Ekrem Imamoğlu is a Turkish entrepreneur, real estate developer, and social democratic politician now holding the position of the 32nd mayor of Istanbul. He was initially elected with 4.1 million votes, securing victory by a margin of 13 thousand votes against his AKP rival in the March 2019 mayoral election as the joint candidate of the Nation Alliance, including the Republican People's Party (CHP) and the Good Party.

