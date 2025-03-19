Lower house of Tajikistan's parliament ratifies border agreement with Kyrgyzstan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, March 19. The lower house of the Tajikistan parliament reviewed and ratified the agreement on the state border with Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports.

This document was signed by the presidents of both countries, Emomali Rahmon and Sadyr Zhaparov, on March 13 in Bishkek.

In addition to the border agreement, the parliamentarians also ratified several other significant documents during the session.

These included an agreement on the construction and maintenance of road infrastructure, the development and management of traffic intersections, and an intergovernmental accord on facilitating access to water and energy resources. The signing of these agreements took place as part of the official visit of Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon to Kyrgyzstan.

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan share about 980 kilometer-long state border. Official talks on delimitation have been ongoing since 2002.

