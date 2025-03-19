Kazakhstan, China sign new protocol to enhance bilateral cooperation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 19. First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar paid a working visit to the People's Republic of China, where he participated in the 12th meeting of the Kazakhstan-China Cooperation Committee, Trend reports.

In the course of the committee meeting, representatives from the central government agencies of both countries discussed creating favorable conditions for the development of seamless trade, enhancing transport connectivity, and implementing joint investment projects in Kazakhstan.



As a result of the event, the parties signed the Protocol of the 12th meeting of the Kazakhstan-China Cooperation Committee. Furthermore, to improve the Committee's activities, the parties decided to include the Coordination Committee for Industrial-Investment Cooperation in its composition and to establish a Subcommittee for Education. The parties also signed documents to strengthen inter-agency cooperation in the areas of water resources and archival affairs.



Throughout the bilateral talks with the Vice Premier of the State Council of China, Ding Xuexiang, key areas of cooperation between the governments of Kazakhstan and China were discussed, with special attention paid to strengthening cooperation in trade, investment, transport and logistics, agriculture, energy, and tourism.

The aggregate value of reciprocal commerce between the two sovereign entities culminated at $43.8 billion in the preceding fiscal year.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel