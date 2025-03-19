Hungary’s MOL discovers new oil field

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19. Hungarian energy giant MOL Plc. has made a significant oil discovery near Somogysámson in Western Hungary, Trend reports via the company.

The company confirmed that exploration drilling conducted in December last year uncovered oil at a depth of 1,250 meters, with the well capable of producing 1,200 barrels per day.

Zsombor Marton, Executive Vice President of MOL Group Exploration and Production, highlighted the significance of the discovery:

“I am very proud to announce that, after the exploration successes of recent years, we have once again discovered a new oil field – this time in the Transdanubian region, where we last found oil more than a decade ago. With the oil deposits in Vecsés and Tura, as well as natural gas fields in Eastern Hungary, we have reached a five-year peak in domestic production.”

The oil extracted from the new well is transported by truck to the Danube Refinery in Százhalombatta. While the discovery represents a modest 1% of MOL Group’s total hydrocarbon production, it marks another step toward strengthening Hungary’s energy security.