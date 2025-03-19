UK ambassador affirms commitment to deepening trade cooperation with Turkmenistan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19. The UK and Turkmenistan are committed to expanding their bilateral economic ties, UK Ambassador to Turkmenistan Stephen Conlon told Trend.

"Both the UK and Turkmenistan are eager to strengthen their economic partnership. This was evident during the recent visit of Turkmenistan’s Minister of Finance and Economy to the UK for the Turkmenistan-UK Trade & Industry Council (TUKTIC), where he met with various UK companies, including the London Stock Exchange Group and JCB," Conlon said.

According to Ambassador Conlon, UK companies are already active in a range of sectors in Turkmenistan, including tourism, energy, and infrastructure.

He also noted that as of the third quarter of 2024, trade between the UK and Turkmenistan reached 79 million pounds, reinforcing Turkmenistan’s position as a valued trading partner. "Both countries are focused on strengthening existing business ties across UK universities, companies, and financial services, while also working toward net zero through clean energy initiatives", he added.

Additionally, the ambassador noted that the UK and Turkmenistan are collaborating with key stakeholders to expand cooperation in the machinery sector and support UK businesses in increasing exports to Turkmenistan, further deepening their economic partnership.