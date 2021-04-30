Individuals calling for peace in Armenia considered traitors - Azerbaijani FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

There are a lot of calls and statements based on intolerance and hatred in Armenia while the individuals calling for peace are considered traitors, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said.

Bayramov made the remark at a joint press conference with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, Trend reports on April 30.

The Azerbaijani foreign minister stressed that for many years Armenia carried out propaganda based on lies and falsifications.

"This intolerance is directed not only against Azerbaijan and Turkey, it has become broader,” the Azerbaijani minister said. “Armenia is the country with the biggest number of calls for anti-Semitism. Everyone should have understood the bitter consequences of such an approach when a monument to fascist Nzhdeh and terrorists was erected in the center of Yerevan.

“No one in the world history has ever benefited from such actions,” Bayramov added. “The sooner the Armenian people and society get rid of these ideas of their politicians and ideologists, the better for them. It is necessary to look to the future and Azerbaijan supports this. The sooner the people of Armenia understand this, the more opportunities there will be for the regional development, peace, and security.”

The Azerbaijani foreign minister added that the Armenian radicals attack representatives of the Azerbaijani diaspora and the country's diplomatic missions abroad, commit offensive actions.

"One of these rallies was carried out by the Armenian radicals in Los Angeles, when in the city center the Dashnaks from the Armenian Youth Federation and the Armenian National Committee of America "executed" a dummy wrapped in an Azerbaijani flag, calling for ethnic violence,” Bayramov said. “This is a criminal act and the perpetrators must be punished. We firmly condemn such actions."